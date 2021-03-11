Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:05 IST
Chad Stahelski to tackle action thriller 'Classified'

Chad Stahelski, the man behind ''John Wick'' series'', will direct high-octane thriller ''Classified'' for New Line Cinema.

According to Collider, Stahelski will also produce along with his 87Eleven Entertainment team, including Jason Spitz and Alex Young, as well as Trevor Engelson through Underground Films.

Touted to be cross between ''Die Hard'' and ''Indiana Jones'', the movie takes place inside a classified underground bunker. Inside this secret location are relics that were secretly obtained during the Second World War, but they're not just ornamental in nature. It turns out what resides within is more powerful than anyone anticipated.

Stahelski will soon start production on the fourth part of the ''John Wick'' franchise which will see Hollywood star Keanu Reeves returning as the titular character.

He is also working on a reboot of ''Highlander'', the cult classic 1986 movie that featured the late Sean Connery.

