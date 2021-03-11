Left Menu

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian no longer speaking, despite co-parenting: Report

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are not talking following their divorce after the rapper changed all his phone numbers and told Kardashian that she could only contact him through his security.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are not talking following their divorce after the rapper changed all his phone numbers and told Kardashian that she could only contact him through his security. According to Page Six, a source exclusively told the outlet that Kanye, the 43-year-old rapper abruptly cut himself off from Kim even before they filed for divorce.

But despite the animosity, the source added the pair are continuing to co-parent their children, and Kanye regularly visits them at home while Kim is out. The source said, "Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, 'You can contact me through my security.'

"Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy," said the source As reported by Page Six, the SKIMS founder would never keep Kanye from having a relationship with their kids, but that she should not be there when he visits, at his request.

Earlier, the outlet revealed Kim and Kanye were divorcing in January. After intense mediation, Kim filed for divorce on February 19. The couple had battled over their sprawling Hidden Hills property in their divorce, but Kim was allowed to keep the property as the main home for their children: daughters 7-year-old North, 3-year-old Chicago and sons 5-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Psalm.

The source added, "Kim owns all the land around the house, but Kanye had bought the house himself, then they split the cost of the renovations. Kim fought to keep the place because it is their children's home, and she won. "Kanye of course has his ranch in Wyoming, but he has recently been in LA recording and working so he comes to visit the kids regularly. But she's not shuttling the kids up to Wyoming and back."

As reported by the source to Page Six, the division of their finances in the divorce was easy because of their prenup: "It was an easy case of 'You keep your money and I'll keep mine.'" (ANI)

