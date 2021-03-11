Prince William says British royal family is not racist

Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his younger brother Harry but that the British royal family was not racist. "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said on an engagement in east London just over three days since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Asked if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."

