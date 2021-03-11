Left Menu

Reinventing the Grammys: 'It's not pandemicky,' promises host

Few pundits expect any one artist to dominate in the way Eilish did in 2020, when the "Bad Guy" teen swept all four top awards. Alex Suskind, a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly, said he was looking forward to seeing K-pop phenomenon BTS, along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion who is up for best new artist and record of the year for her "Savage" remix with Beyonce.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:32 IST
Reinventing the Grammys: 'It's not pandemicky,' promises host

The only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will not be a Zoom fest.

Postponed from January because of the coronavirus pandemic, the highest awards in the music business have had to rethink every aspect of a ceremony that is watched as much for its performances as for who takes home the prizes. "Everything has to be reinvented," said Melinda Newman, Billboard's executive editor for the West Coast and Nashville.

"People do look to the Grammys for these special moments that they have created over the decades, whether it was Beyonce performing with Prince or Elton John and Eminem. I don't know if you can do that during a pandemic," Newman added. Beyonce has a leading nine nominations this year but is not among the list of performers announced by the show's new producers.

Album of the year contenders Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, along with Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert and Harry Styles, will be among the performers. Some will be live, in venues in and around the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center, and some pre-recorded, but there will not be the usual red carpet or live audience of thousands of fans, musicians and industry executives.

Host Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" says the three-hour telecast on CBS will be different from anything seen before at the Grammys. "They have figured out how to make an awards show for the time as opposed to trying to crowbar an awards show into it," he said last week.

"It's not Zoom, it's not pandemicky ... The bands are sort of going to be performing for each other," Noah said. Some of the awards will be presented by bartenders and others who work in music venues that have been crushed by the pandemic and the cancellations of tours and live concerts.

The wide range of nominees in the top four categories - album, record, song of the year, and best new artist - presages a night of suspense with winners hard to predict, particularly given the stunning snub of the Weeknd. Some 11,000 voting members of the Recording Academy choose the winners. Few pundits expect any one artist to dominate in the way Eilish did in 2020, when the "Bad Guy" teen swept all four top awards.

Alex Suskind, a senior editor at Entertainment Weekly, said he was looking forward to seeing K-pop phenomenon BTS, along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion who is up for best new artist and record of the year for her "Savage" remix with Beyonce. "No one has had a bigger year in music than Megan Thee Stallion. My guess is she will perform 'WAP' with Cardi B," Suskind added, referring to the pair's raunchy No. 1 single last summer.

BTS is up for its first major Grammy award, competing for best pop group performance with English language hit "Dynamite" against veterans like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for "Rain on Me," Justin Bieber for "Intentions," and Swift's "Exile." "That's a very tough category," said Suskind. "I still don't know if the Recording Academy has quite come around to K-pop despite it having made huge inroads in America."

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS television on Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hopefully will continue participating in IPL with two T20 WCs coming up, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan on Thursday once again praised the role of the Indian Premier League IPL in developing the players of his team and added that he wishes to see the association of England players and the IPL for many...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurantWhen your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip ou...

FOREX-Dollar drops to one-week low as inflation fears fade; ECB in focus

The dollar index fell to its lowest in a week on Thursday and there was a mild risk-on tone in currency markets, after U.S. CPI data calmed inflation fears, while attention turned to the European Central Banks policy meeting. Softer consume...

Tanzania opposition leader says Magufuli in India with COVID-19

Tanzanias main opposition leader said on Thursday that President John Magufuli, an avowed COVID-19 skeptic out of public view for nearly two weeks, is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition.Tundu Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021