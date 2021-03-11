Left Menu

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

PTI | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:41 IST
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Prince William on Thursday defended Britain's royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are “very much not a racist family.” In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the U.S. that his brother and the Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace's sought to respond to Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn't yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, “but I will do.'' Harry and Meghan's comments have rocked the royal family — and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond. Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts.

She also said Harry told her there were “concerns and conversations” by a royal family member about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's former premier accuses Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700 million for Senate seat

Pakistans former premier and senior Opposition leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of receiving PKR 700 million from a business tycoon of Balochistan to make him a Senator.Mohammad Abdul Qadir contested the Sen...

Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office said it called off the Israeli leaders visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. Netanyahus office said in a statement that because of diffic...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German COVID cases jump again as debate rages over vaccine strategyGerman coronavirus cases posted their biggest daily increase in five weeks on Thursday, as calls grew to allow family d...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tacticsProtesters took to the streets in several parts of Myanmar on Thursday, defying an increasingly brutal crackdown by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021