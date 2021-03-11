Left Menu

Happy birthday Ken! Barbie's beau turns 60

There is also a Ken doll in a wheelchair. "While he evolved in terms of style, (he) was very mod and groovy in the 60s, he had a stash in the 70s ... different hair textures and hairstyles, different skin colours, as well as representing different abilities," Barbie senior design director Robert Best told Reuters.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:12 IST
Happy birthday Ken! Barbie's beau turns 60

Ken, fashion doll Barbie's long-term companion, turned 60 on Thursday, celebrating the milestone birthday with a return to his original look. Toymaker Mattel has recreated a version of the first Ken doll, dressed in red swimming trunks, sandals and carrying a yellow towel on his shoulders.

Ken, who was named after the son of Mattel founders Elliot and Ruth Handler, first met Barbie on the set of a television commercial in 1961. Over the years, he has had multiple makeovers as well as careers, ranging from firefighter to barista. He now counts nine skin tones, three body shapes, 10 eye colours and different hairstyles and hairtypes. There is also a Ken doll in a wheelchair.

"While he evolved in terms of style, (he) was very mod and groovy in the 60s, he had a stash in the 70s ... now it's more about ... different hair textures and hairstyles, different skin colours, as well as representing different abilities," Barbie senior design director Robert Best told Reuters. Ken has also been styled by designers Dapper Dan and Tan France as well as Berluti Creative Director Kris Van Assche in various outfits for the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the countrys politicians were doing what they could to save it. France has spearheaded international efforts to ...

Kangana challenges warrant issued by court in case filed by Javed Akhtar

Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a sessions court here challenging a bailable warrant issued by a magistrate in a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.Ranauts plea, filed on Wednesday, is slated to be heard on ...

Soccer-Germany departure timed to allow team to shine at Euro 2024-Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his departure after this summers European championship following 15 years in charge was timed to allow his successor to build an exciting team that could peak at the Euro 2024 tournament on home soil. Loew, w...

Slovak health minister resigns amid government row and COVID surge

Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Thursday he would resign, as the government tries to move past a coalition row while it tackling one of the worlds most severe rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.Slovakias four-party ruling c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021