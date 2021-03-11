Left Menu

Arjun, Parineeti were barred from meeting each other socially for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen pitted against each other as sworn enemies in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', had to hate each other on-screen. Banerjee recently revealed that he took a drastic step to achieve this in the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:40 IST
Arjun, Parineeti were barred from meeting each other socially for 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'
'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' official poster. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen pitted against each other as sworn enemies in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', had to hate each other on-screen. Banerjee recently revealed that he took a drastic step to achieve this in the film. The film-maker revealed, "No one looks pretty when your life is being choked out of you. No one looks their best when being slapped in the backseat of a car in the middle of nowhere in the dead of the night as a huge threatening stranger asks you questions you don't know the answers to. There are many in India who know how this feels. But not Parineeti and Arjun."

He added, "I had to figure a way of making them angry, bewildered and scared and alien to each other which is why I had to bar them from meeting each other socially till they met for the first time on the sets in character." Arjun brought his A-game on as his ferocity definitely scared his close friend Parineeti. Dibakar said, "I think Parineeti was genuinely scared as Arjun changed from the submissive driver to an aggressive and scared policeman losing his s**t and brandishing a gun and getting into the backseat, bellowing questions at her while slapping her. I could see it in her eyes in the close ups. I think our small workshop trick paid off well."

The film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Aditya Chopra. Besides Arjun and Parineeti, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to release on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the countrys politicians were doing what they could to save it. France has spearheaded international efforts to ...

Kangana challenges warrant issued by court in case filed by Javed Akhtar

Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a sessions court here challenging a bailable warrant issued by a magistrate in a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.Ranauts plea, filed on Wednesday, is slated to be heard on ...

Soccer-Germany departure timed to allow team to shine at Euro 2024-Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew said his departure after this summers European championship following 15 years in charge was timed to allow his successor to build an exciting team that could peak at the Euro 2024 tournament on home soil. Loew, w...

Slovak health minister resigns amid government row and COVID surge

Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Thursday he would resign, as the government tries to move past a coalition row while it tackling one of the worlds most severe rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths.Slovakias four-party ruling c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021