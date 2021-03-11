Left Menu

Exuberance & Devotion mark eclectic all-night celebrations at Isha yoga centre

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 19:42 IST
Caution dampened neither exuberance nor devotion at Isha yoga center's 'Mahashivratri' festival, a spectacular display of music and dance that was interspersed with immersive meditative experiences in the presence of Adiyogi, on Thursday.

''Let this night not just be a night of wakefulness, let this night be a night of awakening for you,'' said Isha Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev while speaking about the immense spiritual possibilities of the auspicious night.

A smattering of a live audience, a fraction of what Isha hosts annually, attended the all-night event in person and with strict distancing norms, hygiene protocols and medical screening procedures, this was one of the most cautious and unusual 'Mahashivratris' at the center on the city outskirts.

But it did little to dampen the celebratory mood of the audience, volunteers and performers whose lung power and high-voltage energy belied their numbers.

The event was preceded by the Linga Bhairavi Yatra to Nandi at the Isha Yoga Center.

Fiery and passionate, the Yatra is a representation of the Devis qualities and culminates in the Maha Arati.

The Yatra was followed by the Panchbhuta Kriya performed by Sadhguru.

The ritual helps to better integrate the five elements into ones body and he planted a sapling and lit the Mahayoga Yagna that symbolizes his wish and Ishas mission to bring one drop of spirituality to everyone on the planet.

With the lighting of the Yagna, millions of Isha volunteers (Yoga Veeras) pledge to teach a simple form of Yoga that can be easily integrated into ones lifestyle, to as many people as possible, an Isha release said.

It was then time for some serious fun as a gala cultural menu unfolded at the venue led by Ishas homegrown music and dance troupes Sounds of Isha and students of Isha Samskriti.

With an impressive roll-call of artists; discourses, chants and meditation sessions with the spiritual leader; and the dazzling Adiyogi Divya Darshanam on the cards, this Mahashivratri at Isha probably kept more people awake online than in the past.

Keeping with tradition, Sadhguru felicitated farmers and made offerings to their bedecked bovine partners who seemed to have soaked in the celebratory mood as well, the release added.

The event was held in strict adherence to government directives on social gatherings.

All participants were required to produce a COVID- negative test report to be eligible to participate in person.

In addition, temperature checks, medical screening, masks and social distancing were made mandatory for the event.

Isha volunteers made elaborate pre-determined seating arrangements which the participants were required to comply with for the duration of the event, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

