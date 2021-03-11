Left Menu

South Korea's BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart

The Korean group's achievement was "unprecedented and demonstrates the amazing global appeal of their music," IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said . The chart, which counts global physical and digital download sales, came out a week after IFPI named the seven-member band its 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 20:30 IST
South Korea's BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year's best-, and second-best selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday. The band's "Map of the Soul:7" came in at number one in the IFPI 2020 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by its release "BE (Deluxe Edition)" at number two.

The next albums to get a look-in were "Stray Sheep" by Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, ahead of American music star Taylor Swift's "Folklore" at number four. The Korean group's achievement was "unprecedented and demonstrates the amazing global appeal of their music," IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore said .

The chart, which counts global physical and digital download sales, came out a week after IFPI named the seven-member band its 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year. BTS, who have spearheaded the K-pop push in the United States with their catchy songs, in 2020 became the first Korean pop act to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with English-language single "Dynamite". They also scored their first major Grammy Award nomination in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan ready to host SAARC summit: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that it was ready to host the long delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC, which is an important organisation for regional cooperation. Pakistan is committed to its process and...

Illegal arms supplier arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh district, they said.Ten pis...

Fund manager Odey acquitted of 1998 indecent assault

Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, was acquitted of indecently assaulting a young, female banker in 1998 after a three-day London trial. Judge Nicholas Rimmer told Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday ...

Acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine achieved in collaboration with private sector: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said the acceleration in delivering COVID-19 vaccine shots has been achieved in collaboration with the private sector which administered more than 23 per cent of the doses.Addressing a press conference, Union Health S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021