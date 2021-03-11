Seers showered with flowers from helicopter as they take holy dip in Ganga

As seers from seven prominent Hindu ‘akahras’ took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Paudi here on the first ‘shahi snan’ day on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, they were showered with flower petals from a helicopter.

Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat too showered flowers on saints as they took the holy dip in the Ganga’s Brahmkund here amid a swelling congregation of devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

It was for the first time that the saints were showered with flowers from a helicopter on the state chief minister's instructions.

The chief minister, who himself threw flowers at the bathing seers, said, “I have come here to greet the saints. The seers appear to be happy that they have been showered with flower petals. It has happened for the first time here.” The chief minister also sought the holy Ganga’s blessings for the well-being of the people of his state on the occasion.

