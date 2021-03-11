Left Menu

Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wednesday, they said.

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 11-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 21:32 IST
Haryana: Minor girl raped for over six months, 7 accused named in FIR
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl from a village here was allegedly raped for over six months by seven persons, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant, following which her father registered a police complaint on Wednesday, they said. An FIR was registered after the complaint, police said.

''Two accused are aged 50 years while others are aged between 30-35 years,'' said Station House Officer (SHO), Bawani Khera, Ravinder Kumar. ''An ultrasound examination of the girl is being done to determine how old her pregnancy was,'' he said.

Among the accused included a father and his son, the SHO said.

The girl used to buy groceries from a neighbourhood shop, where the incident took place, he said.

Police said she was first sexually assaulted by a few men while later on other accused also continued to exploit her for six months. They allegedly threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. ''We are hopeful to nab the accused soon,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Curbs on girls reading, singing in public stir rights fears in Afghanistan

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A decision to ban girls over the age of 12 from reading poems or singing at public events sparked anger in Afghanistan this week, with literary figures and campaigners saying i...

Mamata injury : EC asks WB admn to be more cautious about security for VVIPs

In the wake of the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hurt, the Election Commission has asked the state administration to be more cautious while planning for security arrangements for high-profile VVIPs when they...

Soccer-Real's Ramos defends referees and VAR

Spains referees found an unlikely ally in the form of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who said on Thursday that players should show an understanding about the difficulties of the officials job. Ramoss comments came after Atletico Madrid w...

Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri

Hundreds of devotees on Thursday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to devote to Shiva-Shakti Sworupa a combined form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti Pashupatinath, I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021