PM Modi condoles death of Brahma Kumaris' chief admin Dadi Hriday Mohini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini, and said she will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment.

Mohini died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 93.

She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

''Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti," Modi said on Twitter.

