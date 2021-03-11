Left Menu

PM to launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' on Friday, flag off march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:07 IST
PM to launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' on Friday, flag off march from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event on Friday by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said Thursday.

Addressing the media, the culture and tourism minister said the government has decided to organise a series of events to mark 75 years of India's Independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2022.

Modi noted in a tweet that March 12 is a special day in India's glorious history, as on that day in 1930 the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began.

''Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence,'' he said.

People from all sections of society will take part in the padyatra, he said.

Patel said states and Union Territories will also organise programmes on Friday.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off the march from Sabarmati Ashram tomorrow. ''The 25-day march will cover 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, and will end on April 5. Eighty-one people will participate in the padayatra and different groups of people will be joining it on the way to Dandi.

''I will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers till Nadiad,'' Patel said.

Explaining the significance of choosing March 12 for the padayatra, the minister said it was on this day in 1930 that Mahatma Gandhi took out the famous Dandi March along with 81 people to break the law imposing tax on salt.

The government has decided to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as 'Amrut Mahotsav'. Weekly events will be organised during the next 75 weeks till August 15 next year.

Every week, an event will be held. To ensure involvement of all citizens in this mahotsav, various programmes will be organised with the culture ministry in supporting role, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

