Left Menu

NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' over inappropriate portrayal of children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:19 IST
NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' over inappropriate portrayal of children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series.

In a notice to Netflix on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the OTT platform to furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which it said it will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal action.

Objecting to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series, the commission said this type of content will not only pollute the young minds but may also result in abuse and exploitation of children.

The commission took action based on a complaint which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.

''Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things,'' the commission said in its notice.

''Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005,'' the commission said.

'Bombay Begums' delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society who all want different things in life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France sees no reason to suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots - minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations.The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine are higher than the risks, Veran said at the ...

Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru suspends operations over community blockade

Antapaccay copper mine in Peru, controlled by Glencore, on Thursday announced the suspension of operations due to a road blockade by local communities, said the miner in a statement.The mine near the city of Espinar in the Cusco region is t...

Road Safety World Series: South Africa Legends end England Legends' winning streak

South Africa Legends ended England Legends two-match winning streak after beating them by eight wickets in the Road Safety World Series here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 122 to win, the Jonty ...

Collector, police commissioner personally appeal people to wear masks

Top officials in Maharashtras Aurangabad district took to the roads on Thursday and appealed people to wear masks amid rising coronavirus cases.A partial lockdown has begun in the district.Collector Sunil Chavan, Police Commissioner Nikhil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021