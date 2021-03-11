Left Menu

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19 - Royal court

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:39 IST
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19 - Royal court

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, and husband Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the royal court said on Thursday.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel display mild symptoms, but are feeling well considering the circumstances," the Swedish Court said in a statement. As crown princess, Victoria, who is 43 years old, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XIV Gustaf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

