Collector, police commissioner personally appeal people to wear masks

Collector, police commissioner personally appeal people to wear masksPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 22:58 IST
Top officials in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district took to the roads on Thursday and appealed people to wear masks amid rising coronavirus cases.
A partial lockdown has begun in the district.
Collector Sunil Chavan, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey and others stepped out and were seen appealing people to wear masks and follow social distancing at Kranti Chowk and elsewhere.
They also visited shops and hotels to see if COVID-19 norms were being followed.
Masks were given to auto rickshaw drivers while fine was imposed on some shop owners.
