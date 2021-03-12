Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year; Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurant and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doora, bring me a pizza please! Stockholm pilots delivery droid

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 and Delivery Hero's foodora have joined forces on a pilot scheme for self-driving home deliveries by robot in Stockholm. Demand for contactless deliveries around the world has shot up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating trials of autonomous robots to replace human couriers.

Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurant

When your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip outside for 24 hours to attract diners? To drive the point home, stuntman Hunter Ray Barker is wearing a T-shirt and mask with the Los Toros restaurant logo which features three bulls, and getting his arm tattooed with the image during the marathon.

Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing

A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a Royal Albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame. The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on.

And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media. Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.

Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

A lion had a vasectomy on Thursday after his Dutch keepers decided he had sired enough cubs. Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

