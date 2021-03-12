People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation; Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame

Advertisement

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year. The National Women's Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2 on Monday.

Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis renews marriage vows with seventh wife

American rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, 85, renewed marriage vows with his seventh wife on their ninth anniversary, weeks after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Rev. Donnie Swaggart, son of the televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who is Lewis' cousin, officiated on Tuesday. The couple held hands in the living room of Lewis Ranch, a tourist attraction where they live part time in Nesbit, Mississippi.

NHS workers, Osaka and Westwood among women honoured at Glamour Awards

Frontline workers for Britain's National Health Service, tennis player Naomi Osaka and designer Vivienne Westwood were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Thursday, in a virtual event which paid tribute to those who have sought to incite change. Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and streamed on the UK magazine's website, the event was renamed Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers, with winners swapping the usual red carpet for acceptance speeches by video.

Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

CBS News veteran Roger Mudd, who derailed a Kennedy with one question, dead at 93

Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent who famously helped sink Edward Kennedy's White House ambitions by asking in an interview why the senator wanted to be president, leaving the candidate flustered, died on Tuesday at age 93. Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs at CBS for two decades before working at NBC News, PBS and the History Channel, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, according to a CBS News statement.

Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana.

(With inputs from agencies.)