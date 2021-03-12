Left Menu

Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie 'Adipurush', which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 09:30 IST
Kriti Sanon joins star-studded cast of 'Adipurush'
Sunny Singh, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming mythological movie 'Adipurush', which also features Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. The 'Dilwale' actor took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the news with her fans by posting pictures along with the cast and director of the film. Kriti captioned the post, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH. This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world."

In the picture, she can be seen posing alongside director Om Raut, Prabhas, who will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny, who will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Sharing the same picture on his Instagram Prabhas wrote, "Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family."

Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film. 'Adipurush' also stars Saif, who will portray the role of Raavan. The film which is currently eyeing August 11, 2022, for its release had started production back in February. 'Adipurush' is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increasing tendency to politicise humanitarian situations is unfortunate: India at UN

The increasing tendency to politicize humanitarian situations is unfortunate, India has said at the UN, stressing that nations must resist linking developmental aid with progress in the political process as this will only enhance food insec...

Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe

A mobile phone suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel to claim responsibility for a terror threat has been seized from Tihar Jail, after the Delhi Polices Special Cell approached prison authorities in connection with t...

India Glycols, Clariant form JV to tap green renewables megatrend

India Glycols Ltd IGL, a leading manufacturer of green technology-based chemicals, has announced a strategic partnership to establish a joint venture with Clariant in renewable ethylene oxide EO derivatives. Clariant is a focused, sustainab...

Bhullar makes strong start in Doha with 67 in first round

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to his best start on the European Tour in over a year as he carded a four-under 67 in the opening round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here.Bhullar, winner of the Fiji Open in 2018, was Tied-10t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021