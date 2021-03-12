Left Menu

Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr to play lead roles in rom com ‘Players’

Actors Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr have been tapped to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy Players. According to Variety, the movie also features actor Tom Ellis in a pivotal role. The story focuses on Chicago-based sportswriter Mack Rodriguez, who has spent years devising successful hook-up plays with her best friend Adam Wayans. Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin will executive produce along with Ross Girard and Dan Clarke.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

According to Variety, the movie also features actor Tom Ellis in a pivotal role.

The story focuses on Chicago-based sportswriter Mack (Rodriguez), who has spent years devising successful hook-up ''plays'' with her best friend Adam (Wayans). But when she unexpectedly becomes infatuated with one of her targets (Ellis), they are forced to confront the idea of a true relationship.

''Pitch Perfect 3'' helmer Trish Sie is directing the movie from a script penned by Whit Anderson.

Marc Platt and Ryan Christians of Marc Platt Productions and Ross Dinerstein of Campfire are producing the project. Rodriguez and Molly Breeskin will executive produce along with Ross Girard and Dan Clarke.

