Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:31 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Doora, bring me a pizza please! Stockholm pilots delivery droid

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 and Delivery Hero's foodora have joined forces on a pilot scheme for self-driving home deliveries by robot in Stockholm. Demand for contactless deliveries around the world has shot up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating trials of autonomous robots to replace human couriers. Stuntman soaks in bean dip for 24 hours to save favorite restaurant

When your favorite Mexican restaurant is struggling to stay alive, what else would you do but sit in a pool of bean dip outside for 24 hours to attract diners? To drive the point home, stuntman Hunter Ray Barker is wearing a T-shirt and mask with the Los Toros restaurant logo which features three bulls, and getting his arm tattooed with the image during the marathon. Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing

A livestream camera at a New Zealand nature reserve has caught a Royal Albatross making an awkward landing, with the video of the faceplanting now propelling the bird to fame. The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on. And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media. Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram. Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

A lion had a vasectomy on Thursday after his Dutch keepers decided he had sired enough cubs. Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Increasing tendency to politicise humanitarian situations is unfortunate: India at UN

The increasing tendency to politicize humanitarian situations is unfortunate, India has said at the UN, stressing that nations must resist linking developmental aid with progress in the political process as this will only enhance food insec...

Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe

A mobile phone suspected to have been used for operating a Telegram channel to claim responsibility for a terror threat has been seized from Tihar Jail, after the Delhi Polices Special Cell approached prison authorities in connection with t...

India Glycols, Clariant form JV to tap green renewables megatrend

India Glycols Ltd IGL, a leading manufacturer of green technology-based chemicals, has announced a strategic partnership to establish a joint venture with Clariant in renewable ethylene oxide EO derivatives. Clariant is a focused, sustainab...

Bhullar makes strong start in Doha with 67 in first round

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar got off to his best start on the European Tour in over a year as he carded a four-under 67 in the opening round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters here.Bhullar, winner of the Fiji Open in 2018, was Tied-10t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021