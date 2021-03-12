Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis renews marriage vows with seventh wife

American rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis, 85, renewed marriage vows with his seventh wife on their ninth anniversary, weeks after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Rev. Donnie Swaggart, son of the televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who is Lewis' cousin, officiated on Tuesday. The couple held hands in the living room of Lewis Ranch, a tourist attraction where they live part time in Nesbit, Mississippi. NHS workers, Osaka and Westwood among women honoured at Glamour Awards

Frontline workers for Britain's National Health Service, tennis player Naomi Osaka and designer Vivienne Westwood were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Thursday, in a virtual event which paid tribute to those who have sought to incite change. Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and streamed on the UK magazine's website, the event was renamed Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers, with winners swapping the usual red carpet for acceptance speeches by video. Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

