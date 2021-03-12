Left Menu

Dakota Fanning to star opposite Andrew Scott in Showtime series ‘Ripley’

According to Variety, Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie the affability of Tom Ripley.Oscar winner Steven Zaillian is attached to write and direct the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:44 IST
Dakota Fanning to star opposite Andrew Scott in Showtime series ‘Ripley’

Actor Dakota Fanning is set to star alongside ''Fleabag'' star Andrew Scott in Showtime drama series ''Ripley''.

The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels -- ''The Talented Mr. Ripley'', ''Ripley Under Ground'', ''Ripley’s Game'', ''The Boy Who Followed Ripley'' and ''Ripley Underwater''.

It also features actor Johnny Flynn.

The story follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf ( Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-pat life in Italy, to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

According to Variety, Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie the affability of Tom Ripley.

Oscar winner Steven Zaillian is attached to write and direct the entire first season in addition to serving as an executive producer. “Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the deliciously complicated Marge opposite Andrew Scott’s Tom Ripley. She’s an actor that brings smarts and vulnerability to every part, with so much bubbling beneath the surface. ''We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve Zallian’s ‘Ripley,'' said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming at Showtime. Production on the show will start later this year in Italy. ''Ripley'' is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.

