Toni Collette to make feature directorial debut with 'Writers and Lovers' adaptation

Unbelievable star Toni Collette is all set to make foray into film direction with the big screen adaptation on author Lily Kings 2020 novel Writers Lovers.According to Variety, Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne and also executive produce the project through her Vocab Films banner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 11:41 IST
''Unbelievable'' star Toni Collette is all set to make foray into film direction with the big screen adaptation on author Lily King's 2020 novel ''Writers & Lovers''.

According to Variety, Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne and also executive produce the project through her Vocab Films banner. The story centres on Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring writer in 1990’s Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother’s sudden demise. After she falls for two very different men at the same time, things get complicated. “Spotlight” producer Topic Studios is backing the project.

“I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job. l couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King’s beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life,'' Collette said in a statement. ''It’s an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It’s ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels,'' she added.

Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller will serve as executive producers.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

