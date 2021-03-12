Erinn Hayes, Patti LuPone cast in HBO Max comedy pilot 'OK Boomer'

HBO Max comedy pilot “OK Boomer” has roped in actors Patti LuPone and Erinn Hayes to play the lead roles. According to Variety, Todd Linden has created the show and serves as co-executive producer. Vanessa McCarthy is on board as showrunner and executive producer with Victor Gonzalez attached to direct the pilot. The story centres on a self-centred boomer (LuPone), who shows up at her estranged daughter’s (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family’s money. She, however, forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who’s quick to challenge her on their differing views.

LuPone’s character, Barbara, is described as a ''comically outrageous, wildly impulsive, sarcastically witty individual and mother''. Hayes’ Sarah, is said to be a hard-working woman. A former Public Defender who’s recently become a judge.

Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the project.

