Claire Foy, Paul Bettany to headline 'A Very British Scandal' S2

PTI | London | Updated: 12-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 14:43 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

British actors Claire Foy and Paul Bettany will play the lead roles in the second season of BBC's critically-acclaimed miniseries ''A Very British Scandal''.

Season two will focus on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th Century, BBC said in a press release.

Foy, known for starring in shows such as ''Wolf Hall'' and ''The Crown'', will portray Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, who was famous for her charisma, beauty, and style.

Bettany, who most recently starred in the Marvel Studios series ''WandaVision'', will take on the role of Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll.

The case had dominated the front pages as the divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery, and an explicit polaroid picture - all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media.

The series will examine how the Duchess refused to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that reveled in her fall from grace.

Sarah Phelps will write and executive produce, with Anne Sewitsky directing and executive producing.

''I'm so excited to work with Anne, Sarah, and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgment, and controversy surround a woman's sexuality,'' Foy said.

Bettany said he is excited to team up with Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll.

''I'm also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios,'' he added.

The three-episode series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The first season of the show featured actors Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. Directed by filmmaker Stephen Frear, season one was a dramatization of the 1976–1979 Jeremy Thorpe scandal and more than 15 years of events leading up to it.

