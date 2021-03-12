Left Menu

MTV Movie and TV Awards set to return in May

The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, that honour the best in movies and television will air live from Los Angeles on May 16, but with a twist this year.

MTV Movie and TV Awards logo. Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, that honour the best in movies and television will air live from Los Angeles on May 16, but with a twist this year. According to People magazine, the night following the 2021 awards show, MTV will broadcast the inaugural Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted (working title), which will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from viewers' favourite reality shows.

The hosts, performers, honourees, presenters, and additional details for both events will all be announced at a later date. The 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards that took place on December 6, was originally intended to be aired in July but had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90-minute special which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the greatest stars and moments by presenting the "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo. The show had included performances from Sia, Travis Barker, and Steve Aoki. As per People magazine, the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards will be aired live on May 16, while the Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted will premiere the next day on May 17. (ANI)

