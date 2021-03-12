Left Menu

Yami Gautam begins filming for thriller 'A Thursday'

Or was there more than meets the eye read the film's official plotline? A Thursday will also feature actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:05 IST
Yami Gautam begins filming for thriller 'A Thursday'
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)

Yami Gautam has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller film ''A Thursday'', the producers announced on Friday.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the movie will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

RSVP Movies shared the news of the filming start in a post on Twitter. ''Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP,'' read the tweet. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will see how Naina (Gautam) takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage on A Thursday.

''Events go out of control as the public and media scrutiny tear her apart, questioning her sanity and a possible reason for the heinous act. Or was there more than meets the eye?'' read the film's official plotline.

''A Thursday'' will also feature actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot hopes PM would take a decision on farm laws

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hoped that Mahatma Gandhis message would shake the conscience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would take a decision over the three farm laws.Gehlot on Friday flagged off a march here on...

Dandi March anniversary: Rajasthan CM urges youth to stand up against injustice

On the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhis Dandi March, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed it a golden chapter in the history of Indias struggle for Independence and called on the youth to stand up against injustice.Addr...

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021