Left Menu

Toni Collette set to make feature directorial debut with 'Writers and Lovers'

Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette will make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King's best-selling novel 'Writers and Lovers'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:48 IST
Toni Collette set to make feature directorial debut with 'Writers and Lovers'
Toni Collette. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette will make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Lily King's best-selling novel 'Writers and Lovers'. As per Variety, Topic Studios will back the upcoming project. Collette will write the screenplay with Nick Payne. Collette will also bankroll under her Vocab Films banner alongside Susannah Grant and Sarah Timberman. For Topic Studios, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller will executive produce.

Speaking about her feature directorial debut, Collette said, "I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job." She added, "l couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King's beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life. It's an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It's ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself. This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels."

Collette and Topic Studios previously collaborated on 'Dream Horse', an upcoming drama that will be released by Bleecker Street later this year. 'Writers and Lovers', a best-selling novel, had released last year. It tells the story of Casey Peabody, an underemployed, aspiring writer in 1990's Boston whose world is rocked by a recent love affair and her mother's sudden death. After she falls for two very different men at the same time, life gets complicated.

Collette's film credits include 'Muriel's Wedding,' 'Hereditary,' and her Oscar-nominated work in 'The Sixth Sense.' On television, she has starred in 'The United States of Tara,' winning an Emmy, and 'Unbelievable.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

Germanys top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was r...

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021