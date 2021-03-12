Left Menu

Lucky Ali, Nikhil Chinapa join UNDP's 'Open Up India' music concert for charity

Popular singer Lucky Ali and Dj Nikhil Chinapa have joined hands with other musicians for a virtual music concert on Saturday as part of UNDPs Open Up India campaign to raise funds for informal sector workers.They are collaborating with musicians like Vasu Raina, Raghav Meattle and Zephyrtone to support United Nations Development Programme UNDP for this campaign.The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly 450 million informal sector workers in India, which is more than 80 per cent of the labour force, according to International Labour Organisation, according to a release issued by UNDP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:43 IST
Lucky Ali, Nikhil Chinapa join UNDP's 'Open Up India' music concert for charity

Popular singer Lucky Ali and Dj Nikhil Chinapa have joined hands with other musicians for a virtual music concert on Saturday as part of UNDP's 'Open Up India' campaign to raise funds for informal sector workers.

They are collaborating with musicians like Vasu Raina, Raghav Meattle and Zephyrtone to support United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for this campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly 450 million informal sector workers in India, which is more than 80 per cent of the labour force, according to International Labour Organisation, according to a release issued by UNDP. Informal sector workers include rural entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, daily wage labourers and migrant workers whose livelihoods were severely hit and are still struggling to recover, the release said. ''I have a lot of respect for UNDP for bringing about an awareness about the informal sector, because normally people working in informal sector might not really have a backup plan. They go from job to job and so efforts like this concert to raise funds to support their cause is really amazing. I would say everyone, please go and donate because every small contribution counts,” Ali said in a statement.

The virtual music concert on Saturday is open to all and tickets are available free of cost on Insider.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC should find out who were behind 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Friday said the Election Commission of India ECI should find out the perpetrators of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a poll campaign at Nandigram on March 10.TMC secretary genera...

Germany regrets neighbours' move to pause AstraZeneca shots

Germanys top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was r...

4 NGOs to get grants under Facebook Pragati to boost women entrepreneurship, digital adoption

TheNudge Centre for Social Innovation on Friday said four non-profit organisations have been selected to receive grants from Facebook through Facebook Pragati - Tech4Good, Shakti An Empathy Project, India and Bharat Together and Skilled Sam...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers unions, on Friday urged agriculturists and other people of West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections.The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021