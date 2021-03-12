Lucky Ali, Nikhil Chinapa join UNDP's 'Open Up India' music concert for charity

Popular singer Lucky Ali and Dj Nikhil Chinapa have joined hands with other musicians for a virtual music concert on Saturday as part of UNDP's 'Open Up India' campaign to raise funds for informal sector workers.

They are collaborating with musicians like Vasu Raina, Raghav Meattle and Zephyrtone to support United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for this campaign.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly 450 million informal sector workers in India, which is more than 80 per cent of the labour force, according to International Labour Organisation, according to a release issued by UNDP. Informal sector workers include rural entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, daily wage labourers and migrant workers whose livelihoods were severely hit and are still struggling to recover, the release said. ''I have a lot of respect for UNDP for bringing about an awareness about the informal sector, because normally people working in informal sector might not really have a backup plan. They go from job to job and so efforts like this concert to raise funds to support their cause is really amazing. I would say everyone, please go and donate because every small contribution counts,” Ali said in a statement.

The virtual music concert on Saturday is open to all and tickets are available free of cost on Insider.in.

