Khan takes charge as UCO Bank's exec director

Khan takes charge as UCO Bank's exec directorPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:17 IST
Ishraq Ali Khan has taken over as executive director (ED) of state-owned UCO Bank.
Prior to taking over as the bank's ED, he was the chief general manager of Union Bank of India.
He joined the bank on March 10, UCO Bank said in a statement.
After joining the bank, Khan said it is only a matter of time that UCO Bank is able to turn the corner and show encouraging results in the days to come, much to the delight of all the stakeholders.
In his 33-year-long career, Khan served in various capacities across the country at different locations and was the key force behind the information technology initiatives of Union Bank.
Meanwhile, S Srimathy has also assumed charge as ED of Indian Overseas Bank.
Prior to this, she was serving as the chief general manager at Canara Bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Canara Bank
- S Srimathy
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank
- Ishraq Ali Khan
- Khan
ALSO READ
Canara Bank's Executive Director Matam Venkata Rao appointed as new MD & CEO of Central Bank
Agritech firm Arya partners Canara Bank to help farmers, FPOs
Banking services may get affected later this month due to proposed strike: Canara Bank
Crisil revises outlook on Canara Bank's debt instruments to stable