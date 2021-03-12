Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:24 IST
Arijit Singh debuts as music composer for 'Pagglait', dedicates album to guide AR Rahman
Arijit Singh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of Indian singer Arijit Singh have a reason to rejoice as he is all set to debut as a music composer for Netflix's comedy-drama 'Pagglait', starring Sanya Malhotra. The 32-year-old star who has given multiple blockbuster hits to the industry and his fans, announced the news on his official Instagram account and mentioned that he had dedicated his debut album to his 'guide' and academy-award winning composer A.R. Rahman.

"I have dedicated the album to A.R. Rahman who has been one of my guides through his approach to Indian classical music and immense passion for soundscape. I have been inspired since the beginning of my understanding of intervals, chords and scales with Ragas and Thatas." The 'Tum Hi Ho' singer went on to share his experience of working on his first album. He said that as a conductor the music flowed and manifested itself.

He further penned a note of thanks for everybody who supported him throughout his music journey including his wife for whom he wrote, "I thank you my wife, Koyel Singh for sitting with me for hours while I compose. Thank you for listening to all the drafts with full focus. Thank you for giving me other perspectives to improve my work for people. Love." Helmed by Umesh Bist, 'Pagglait' follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life--all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

The flick which went on floors in November last year is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

