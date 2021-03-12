Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s 'Puaada' to release on April 2

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk's upcoming movie ''Puaada'' will release in the theatres on April 2.

The Punjabi-language film, which also features Sonam Bajwa of ''Punjab 1984'' fame, is directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal.

Advertisement

''Puaada'', which means 'panga', will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas since coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The movie was previously set for release in the summer of 2020.

Producers Pawan Gill and Atul Bhalla said they are thrilled about the film's debut in theatres.

''The film is the first one to come to theatres after the pandemic. We were to release last year but couldn't due to the situation, but now we are very excited to see the positive footfalls in theatres as people have been sitting at home for a while,'' Gill and Bhalla said in a statement.

The romantic comedy follows the story of Jaggi, a loveable, desi, Punjabi village boy, who runs a successful dairy farm and is in a relationship with Raunak, an Air Force officer's daughter, and how her father disapproves of their relationship and this ensues to the comedy of errors.

Backed by A&A Pictures and Brat Films, the movie is produced by Bhalla, Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua. It will be released by Zee Studios worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)