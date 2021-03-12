Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. South Korea's BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart

South Korea's K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year's best-, and second-best selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday. The band's "Map of the Soul:7" came in at number one in the IFPI 2020 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by its release "BE (Deluxe Edition)" at number two. Reinventing the Grammys: 'It's not pandemicky,' promises host

The only sure bets about the Grammy Awards on Sunday are that it will not resemble the shows of past years, and it will not be a Zoom fest. Postponed from January because of the coronavirus pandemic, the highest awards in the music business have had to rethink every aspect of a ceremony that is watched as much for its performances as for who takes home the prizes. Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo new users

When Danish national Martin Nielsen moved to Kenya to work with a venture capital firm, he quickly switched gears after spotting an opportunity in streaming music and selling downloads. Fast forward eight years and the Kenya-based company he co-founded and now leads, Mdundo, is listed on the Danish stock market and is posting rapid growth in users in the African markets it serves. NHS workers, Osaka and Westwood among women honoured at Glamour Awards

Frontline workers for Britain's National Health Service, tennis player Naomi Osaka and designer Vivienne Westwood were among those honoured at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Thursday, in a virtual event which paid tribute to those who have sought to incite change. Hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan and streamed on the UK magazine's website, the event was renamed Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2021: The Gamechangers, with winners swapping the usual red carpet for acceptance speeches by video. Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth on the silver screen, has recorded an album with fellow actor Damian Lewis to mark the British monarch's upcoming 95th birthday. "The Music of Kings & Queens" features music composed by Debbie Wiseman, with Mirren and Lewis narrating the story of Britain through 12 monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth, who ascended the throne in 1952. Rose, singer from K-pop's Blackpink, says solo album a reminder of her motive

K-pop singer Rose, a member of the hit band Blackpink, said on Friday her debut solo album has given her a chance to look back at where she has come from and it served as a reminder of what motivates her as an artist. Blackpink have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016. Their main vocalist, Rose, released her solo album "R" on Friday. Los Angeles movie theaters could open next week to limited capacity

Movie theaters in Los Angeles County, the biggest movie-going market in the United States, could be allowed to open as early as Monday for the first time in a year, county officials said in new guidelines released on Thursday. The news is expected to boost to the struggling theater business. Indoor cinemas in the county, the home of Hollywood, have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wagner with half an orchestra? An English festival's thorny COVID choices

Can you do justice to Wagner with only 30 musicians in the orchestra pit because of social distancing? That was one of countless questions facing the managers of Glyndebourne, an opera house set in idyllic countryside in southern England, as they planned the 2021 summer festival whilst under COVID-19 lockdown. 'We're not racist', says Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

Prince William denied on Thursday that Britain's royals were racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be. Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an explosive tell-all interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother. Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

