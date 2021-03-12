Disneyland Paris not to reopen on April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris not to reopen on April 2 due to COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:17 IST
Walt Disney Co's Disneyland theme park in Paris said on Friday it would not reopen on April 2 as initially planned due to COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions in Europe.
"We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon," the park said on Twitter without giving a new reopening date.
