Left Menu

UP: Two-foot-tall man seeks police’s help to find him bride

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:42 IST
UP: Two-foot-tall man seeks police’s help to find him bride

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has received an unusual request -- to find a bride for a two-foot-tall man.

Azim, 26, had on Tuesday approached the women police station in Shamli, claiming that his family members were not marrying him and requested the police to find a match for him.

However, he had no success.

Station House Officer of the police station Niraj Choudhry said police have no role to arrange marriages for people.

We can help if there is a dispute between couples but to find a bride for a man is not our job, she said.

Azim’s family, who live in Kairana, said they want him to get married but someone should be willing to marry him.

He is physically weak and has got problems with his hands. We want him to be married to a person who can take care of him, Azim’s brother Mohammad Naeem said.

We have got many proposals including one from Moradabad and we are planning to travel there to see the woman, he added.

However, Azim claimed that his family was not sincere about his marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

2021 Dandi Yatra shall energize resolve of a Self-Reliant India: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Amrit Mahotsav dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Independence. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that Gandhijis 1930 Dan...

CBI, ED issue summons to TMC leaders, ex-MPs in ponzi scam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases, sources in the ag...

Italy's Draghi says will hike deficit further to support economy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday he would hike this years budget deficit further in order to support the economy hit by a worsening coronavirus crisis.Speaking at a vaccination centre at Romes Fiumicino airport, Draghi als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021