Left Menu

Andhra CM urges PM to confer Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah posthumously; honours Indian flag designer's daughter

PTI | Vja | Updated: 12-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 19:42 IST
Andhra CM urges PM to confer Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah posthumously; honours Indian flag designer's daughter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah who designed the National Flag, posthumously.

He also felicitated Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, daughter of late Venkaiah, marking the inauguration of the 75-week-long 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' in the state.

The Chief Minister presented Rs 75 lakh to Sitamahalakshmi and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Venkaiah posthumously.

'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations is a central government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence.

Venkaiah, who hailed from Krishna district, designed the National Flag and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi during the latter's visit to Vijayawada city on April 1, 1921.

On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly adopted the flag designed by Venkaiah as the National Tricolour.

''The flag designed by him came to be synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India.However, his life and works largely remain unrecognised,'' the Chief Minister pointed out in the letter to the Prime Minister.

''It is in this light I request you to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) upon Sri Pingali Venkaiah that would not only bequeath peace on his parted soul but also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,'' Jagan noted.

That would be a ''deserving acknowledgment'' to the life and contribution of late Sri Pingali Venkaiah, the Chief Minister added.

Jagan, who visited Macherla town where Sitamahalakshmi was now staying, garlanded the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and inspected a photo exhibition on the life and works of Venkaiah.

He felicitated her and other members of the family and handed over a copy of the Government Order granting an award of Rs 75 lakh while the amount was directly credited into her bank account.

Venkaiah's daughter presented the biography of her father to the Chief Minister.

She recalled the day when her father handed over the National Flag to Mahatma Gandhi in Vijayawada.

''He also introduced me to the Mahatma,'' the octogenarian recalled.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava interacted with Sitamahalakshmi and other members of the family and explained the various events being planned for the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations in the state.

In the evening, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiyaz led a rally in Vijayawada city to mark the inauguration of the event.

Cultural programmes were organized in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam cities as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian president taken to hospital with COVID-19 complications - agencies

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 complications, his office was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Friday.The Russian news agency Interfax had earlier cited local media re...

2021 Dandi Yatra shall energize resolve of a Self-Reliant India: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has greeted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Amrit Mahotsav dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Independence. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that Gandhijis 1930 Dan...

CBI, ED issue summons to TMC leaders, ex-MPs in ponzi scam cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and the Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress leaders Partha Chatterjee and Madan Mitra respectively in connection with separate ponzi scam cases, sources in the ag...

Italy's Draghi says will hike deficit further to support economy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday he would hike this years budget deficit further in order to support the economy hit by a worsening coronavirus crisis.Speaking at a vaccination centre at Romes Fiumicino airport, Draghi als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021