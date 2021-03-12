Left Menu

Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:11 IST
Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana

A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Kaul's permission.

''Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?'' he said.

On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate's order, FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said, adding that further probe is on.

Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil federal prosecutor's office appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general PGR on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. If successful, the appeal could cl...

FOREX-Dollar rises on Treasury yield spike with world awash in stimulus

The dollar rose on Friday as a fresh spike in Treasury yields reignited inflation fears and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets, allowing the safe haven greenback to recoup its losses from the prior session. Market participants have grown ...

Tikait accuses Oppn of not supporting farmers enough, says its leaders fear govt probes

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday suggested that opposition leaders were not giving more support to the farmers protest as they feared being targeted by the Narendra Modi government.Addressing a farmers mahapanchayat at Pipar in Rajasthans...

2 labourers die, 19 fall ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in UP's Fatehpur

Two labourers died and 19 others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor at a village in Ghazipur area of Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur, officials said on Friday.Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Fatehpur Sadar Pramod Jha said a team was se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021