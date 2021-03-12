Home Minister Amit Shah greets PM Modi on inauguration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

He said the fulfilment of the resolve of a self-reliant India was contained in Mahatma Gandhi's Swadeshi campaign and Modi's campaign for 'vocal for local'.

Advertisement

Launching the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the prime minister flagged off a foot-march from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to reenact Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Gandhiji's 1930 'Dandi Yatra' gave a boost to the freedom struggle, and now the march in 2021 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, shall energise the resolve of a 'self-reliant India'.

The home minister said the fulfilment of the resolve of a self-reliant India was contained in Gandhiji's Swadeshi campaign and also in the Prime Minister's campaign for 'vocal for local'. Modi has repeatedly said that the future belongs to India. But this is possible only when everyone works towards a self-reliant India while discharging their duties, Shah said.

''I believe that indigenous products, especially khadi, play an important role in keeping us connected with our culture, values and roots. On the inauguration of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence by PM Narendra Modi, let us all pledge to use 'Made in India' goods and make the country self-reliant in every field,'' he said.

The home minister said on the call of 'vocal for local' by Prime Minister Modi, he bought an 'angavastra' and a diary from a nearby Khadi Bhandar.

''I appeal to all citizens to be part of PM Narendra Modi's appeal and share indigenous product purchased in your neighbourhood by participating in vocal for local,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)