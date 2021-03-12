L-G leads 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday led the “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations in the Union territory and called upon people to actively participate in the programmes and renew their resolve to build a new India.

Sinha visited Bagoona hamlet of Samba district, the birthplace of the first recipient of Maha Vir Chakra Brigadier Rajinder Singh, where he inaugurated the curtain raiser event of the mega celebration.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor paid floral tributes to Brigadier Singh and flagged off a bike and cycle rally and tableau to mark the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed a series of events filled with patriotic ethos giving glimpses of the 75-week long commemorative celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor called upon the people to actively and enthusiastically participate in ''Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'' and renew their resolve to build a new India together.

“A New India - as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2017 should emerge on the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022 from the joint strength of all”, said the Lt Governor.

He observed that the celebrations should hold the spirit of freedom movement, express gratitude to those who laid down their lives for freedom, and reflect the glory of Sanatan Bharat and modern India, while displaying the spirituality of mystics and contribution of our scientists.

Terming March 12 as a major milestone in India's freedom struggle, the Lt Governor observed that it was on this day that Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent feat to achieve freedom through Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram began in 1930.

Expressing his privilege of coming to the holy land of Rajinder Singh Pura, the Lt Governor observed that the culture of our country teaches us that one must visit a pilgrimage site before starting the festivities.

“Today my desire is fulfilled. I visited the holy birthplace of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, who is an epitome of unmatched valour and sacrifice. From his birth place, I extend my greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the launch of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mohatsav”, said the Lt Governor.

I have read the stories of Brigadier Singh many times and have lived through the tales of his soldiers' gallantry at Uri in October 1947, added the Lt Governor.

The story of Brigadier Singh will be included in textbooks to make the new generation aware about the gallantry of our freedom fighters and fallen soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to protect our land, the Lt Governor said.

He further stressed on telling the story of courage of Subedar Parkash Singh, Subedar Major Swarn Singh, Sepoy Balak Ram, Havildar Khajan Singh, Nayak Balwan Singh Salathia and many more, who were the companions of Brigadier Singh.

The spirit with which Brigadier Singh, Maqbool Sherwani and Women Self Defense Corps protected the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir and every inch of the land by putting their lives at stake, with the same spirit, the territorial government is making untiring efforts to develop every inch of the UT's land to the mainstream standards, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and the Information department to collect details of our unsung heroes, so that their valour could be highlighted during the grand festival.

Apart from this, inspiring stories of great personalities and women of J&K who led by example and contributed in different fields of society need to be shared, he added.

The Lt Governor said the contribution of every class and section of the society must reach to the people through public participation programs under five pillars of the national festival that are -- Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievement at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolve at 75 -- as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)