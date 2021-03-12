Yami Gautam kick-starts shooting for thriller 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam kick-started shooting for her forthcoming thriller 'A Thursday' on Friday. The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram account to announce the news. She posted a picture of the clapboard and wrote, "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday"

The makers of the film RSVP production house also announced the commencement of the shoot on their Twitter account. "Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP @YamiGautam @NehaDhupia #DimpleKapadia @atul_kulkarni #MayaSarao @behzu @RonnieScrewvala @prem_rajgo @bluemonkey_film #AshleyLobo," the tweet read. The multi-starrer film that will feature Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao in pivotal roles will see Yami as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher in the lead.

Advertisement

Helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, the film will release digitally in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)