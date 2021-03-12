Left Menu

Here's why Justin Bieber will not attend Grammys 2021

American singer-songwriter Justin Bieber will not attend the 2021 Grammys on Sunday because he is not performing at this year's show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:10 IST
Justin Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram).

American singer-songwriter Justin Bieber will not attend the 2021 Grammys on Sunday because he is not performing at this year's show. As per Page Six, the 'Holy' crooner's decision to skip music's biggest night also comes after Bieber, who is nominated for four awards this weekend, called out the Recording Academy for nominating his album 'Changes' in a pop category instead of classifying it as R&B as intended.

Bieber wrote on Instagram following the nominations announcement. He said, "I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. 'Changes' was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me." The 27-year-old singer is up for Best Pop Solo Performance ('Yummy'), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ('Intentions,' featuring Quavo), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (for his feature on Dan + Shay's '10,000 Hours').

The 'Love Yourself' singer said the Recording Academy's "weird" decision was a disappointment, as it was his dream to "make a project that would embody that sound." "For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album," he said.

Per Page Six, Bieber later clarified that he is eternally grateful for the recognition and thanked those who "fought for me to even have any noms." (ANI)

