Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift previews her upcoming performance for the megaevent

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has recently given a small spoken preview of her Grammy performance on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:15 IST
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has recently given a small spoken preview of her Grammy performance on Sunday. The 31-year-old singer was seen in a video post on CBS's Twitter account. In the video, the songstress revealed that she is reuniting with two of the collaborators who helped her make her nominated album 'Folklore.'

Swift revealed that in preparation for the performance, the three have quarantined together in a house for the entire week. The 'Blank Space' songstress said, "The one thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff ,which is really exciting because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

"And you know, we've only gotten to be together in the same room once," for their live-streamed performance in November called 'Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.'And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again," added Swift. Variety reported on Thursday, the Grammys have doubled down on COVID precautions for Sunday's show, which is both live and pre-recorded, but all of the activity takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Jack Sussman, CBS' executive VP of specials, music, and live events, told Variety, "Short of the Super Bowl, the Grammys are as big and intricate as it gets as a production. Ben Winston and this team really figured this out. Some of the artists asked for more protections and we want them to feel safe. " "For example, we've created venue areas for talent with only one-way access which helps make sure that nobody crosses paths with people who aren't in the same pod," added Sussman.

The 'Love Story' songstress is up for six awards, including Best Album and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Folklore.' Per Variety, the Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (ANI)

