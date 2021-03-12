Left Menu

Kim Kardashian advises fans to 'focus on you', shares stunning bikini pictures

Advising her fans to 'focus on you', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday treated fans to stunning bikini pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:19 IST
Kim Kardashian advises fans to 'focus on you', shares stunning bikini pictures
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Advising her fans to 'focus on you', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday treated fans to stunning bikini pictures. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to post a pair of sizzling snaps as she could be seen chilling on a poolside bench in the open.

Sharing a sheer sunkissed photo of herself, the beauty mogul was dressed in a tiny brown bikini while flaunting her perfectly toned figure. Donning a minimal make-up look, Kardashian sported two braids with a pair of chunky sunglasses and posed candidly for the camera. In the backdrop, one can catch a glimpse of lush green grass as the boundary to the pool area where an open umbrella and poolside benches have been installed.

Penning down a self-love advice for her fans, the 40-year-old star wrote in the caption accompanying the photos, "Zone out and focus on you." More than 1.4 million fans liked the post within 45 minutes of it being posted while many adored the mother-of-four in the comments section.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Ok Keeks!!!!!! Hottie!!!!! In the zone (and 4 heart emoticons)." Many others left red heart and fire emoticons. After filing divorce from her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, Kardashian and West are not on talking terms. However, their children remain the priority as they have been co-parenting seven-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago, and sons five-year-old Saint and one-year-old Psalm.

The rapper has changed all his phone numbers and told Kardashian that she could only contact him through his security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021