Kamala Harris to speak at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address children at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards on Saturday. According to Variety, during the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Vice President will be introduced by actor Jennifer Garner and is set to deliver special remarks as part of the show's Generation Change presentation.

The presentation is ViacomCBS' pro-social initiative that acknowledges the strength and courage of the youth to create a better world for the future generations of kids and adolescents. "Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today's kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today," said Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS global head of inclusion and executive Vice President, public affairs, kids and family entertainment, in a statement.

As reported by Variety, Generation Change connects leaders and innovators such as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement. Generation Change recognised James for his philanthropic work with the 'I Promise School' public elementary in Akron, Ohio, which is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, and Rapinoe was honoured for her passion to make sports a more equal playing field in regards to gender, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

"Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year's Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we're honoured to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges," Smalls added. The Kids Choice Awards will air live on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will feature performances from Justin Bieber while celebrating stars across film, television, music, and sports.

The show is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, unscripted content. Michael Dempsey executive produces, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon's unscripted content execs Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford will also executive produce. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss. (ANI)

