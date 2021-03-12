Left Menu

Kamala Harris to speak at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address children at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards on Saturday.

ANI | California | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:27 IST
Kamala Harris to speak at Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to address children at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards on Saturday. According to Variety, during the ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Vice President will be introduced by actor Jennifer Garner and is set to deliver special remarks as part of the show's Generation Change presentation.

The presentation is ViacomCBS' pro-social initiative that acknowledges the strength and courage of the youth to create a better world for the future generations of kids and adolescents. "Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today's kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today," said Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS global head of inclusion and executive Vice President, public affairs, kids and family entertainment, in a statement.

As reported by Variety, Generation Change connects leaders and innovators such as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe with young voices to inspire positive change in communities through civic engagement. Generation Change recognised James for his philanthropic work with the 'I Promise School' public elementary in Akron, Ohio, which is supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, and Rapinoe was honoured for her passion to make sports a more equal playing field in regards to gender, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

"Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year's Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we're honoured to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges," Smalls added. The Kids Choice Awards will air live on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will feature performances from Justin Bieber while celebrating stars across film, television, music, and sports.

The show is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, unscripted content. Michael Dempsey executive produces, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon's unscripted content execs Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford will also executive produce. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors of Delhi MCs hit out at AAP govt over budgetary allocation

Mayors of the BJP-led municipal corporations on Friday alleged that the Delhi government in its budget has reduced allocation to the local bodies as it wants to paralyse the three civic bodies. The charge was made in a joint press conferenc...

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021