Here's how Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are moving on after divorce

Nearly a month after ending their more than six years long marriage, here's how the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kane West are moving on.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:44 IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly a month after ending their more than six years long marriage, here's how the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kane West are moving on. According to E! News, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is trying to adjust to her new normal life.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told, "Kim is doing much better now. She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process." According to the source, Kim's main focus is all about being the best parent to her four children including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

On the other hand, the Grammy-award-winning rapper is keeping a low profile. The star has limited his communication with Kim but is keeping in touch with his children. "He changed his phone number. Kim can't reach him directly. He will communicate with the kids through their team and coordinate sleepovers and such," a source close to Kanye told E! News.

Sources from both the sides highlighted that the stars are making sure that their children are not affected by the divorce. "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a separate source close to the reality star shared with E! News. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

E! News also quoted that "Kim is not dating anyone now". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

