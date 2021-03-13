Left Menu

13-03-2021
Odd News Roundup: Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year; Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Doora, bring me a pizza please! Stockholm pilots delivery droid

Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 and Delivery Hero's foodora have joined forces on a pilot scheme for self-driving home deliveries by robot in Stockholm. Demand for contactless deliveries around the world has shot up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating trials of autonomous robots to replace human couriers. S

ea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japan researchers show

Japanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug are able to self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published in Current Biology this week. The green slugs have algae cells in their skin, so they can feed off light like a plant until they develop a new body, which takes about 20 days.

Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay

Dancer Ilmira Bagautdinova traded one of Russia's most prestigious stages for the frozen waters of the Gulf of Finland in an artful protest against a construction project locals say threatens a unique natural habitat. Braving freezing temperatures in her pointe shoes and white tutu, Bagautdinova filmed herself as she performed arabesques and plies on the frozen waters of Batareinaya Bay after she read reports there were plans to build a grain silo at the site.

And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media. Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.

Lion has vasectomy after siring five cubs in a year

A lion had a vasectomy on Thursday after his Dutch keepers decided he had sired enough cubs. Thor, 11, had fathered five cubs with two lionesses in the past year, staff at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem said.

Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped with kingpin Pablo Escobar's likeness

Chilean authorities on Friday said they had confiscated more than three tonnes of cocaine and marihuana wrapped in white paper stamped with the image of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The Escobar-decorated packages were a first in Chile, authorities said, though similar shipments were confiscated by police along the Mosquito coast of Honduras earlier this year.

