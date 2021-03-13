Left Menu

Patti Harrison boards Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum-starrer 'The Lost City of D'

Harrison most recently headlined the 2021 Sundance Film Festival selection Together Together. She also has films such as A Simple Favor and Raya and the Last Dragon to her credits.

Actor-comedian Patti Harrison will co-star Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in upcoming romantic action-adventure ''The Lost City of D''.

The Paramount Pictures project, which will release in April 2022, is described as a ''Romancing The Stone''-style romantic comedy, reported Variety.

''The Lost City of D'' follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

The details of Harrison's character have been kept under wraps currently.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie ''Band of Robbers'', will direct the project.

Dana Fox has penned the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her banner, Fortis Films, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions. Harrison most recently headlined the 2021 Sundance Film Festival selection ''Together Together''. She also has films such as ''A Simple Favor'' and ''Raya and the Last Dragon'' to her credits.

