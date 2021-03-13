Left Menu

Will challenge brazen infringement of my rights: Didda author

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:07 IST
Will challenge brazen infringement of my rights: Didda author

The author based on whose copyright violation complaint a Mumbai court ordered police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut has said he will fight against ''brazen infringement'' of his intellectual property rights.

A case of alleged cheating was filed against Kangana by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after Ashish Kaul, the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

''I have embarked upon a new journey of my life against white collar crime, blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice,'' Kaul said.

''After trying my best to run across various police stations, I approached Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra under Section 156(3) of CrPC, seeking direction to the Mumbai police to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and others for infringement of copyright amounting to criminal breach of trust and cheating,'' Kaul said.

Kaul told PTI he went to court after a ''tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms'' that people with power and money trample on the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of law.

''This is a fight for every content creator who comes to this city with talent, sweat on their brows and belief in the slogan of ''Aatmanirbharta''. The outcome of this fight will determine if a common man, who cant afford high-profile lawyers and is scared of walking into a police station will get justice against these white-collar robbers,'' Kaul said.

''In this New India, propelling on self-reliance and the prime minister's vision and call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, justice will be done and not delayed. The law shall see the accused appropriately sentenced for their crimes,'' Kaul said.

Kaul said he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission.

''Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...

Angel Broking Registers Record Growth in Feb'21

Doubled client base to 3.75 million in 11 months Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Angel Broking, one of the largest brokerage houses in the country, continues to witness record operating parameters in February 2021. The compa...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abuse...

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in neighbouring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti-Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021