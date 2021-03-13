Will challenge brazen infringement of my rights: Didda author

The author based on whose copyright violation complaint a Mumbai court ordered police to register an offence against actor Kangana Ranaut has said he will fight against ''brazen infringement'' of his intellectual property rights.

A case of alleged cheating was filed against Kangana by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after Ashish Kaul, the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

''I have embarked upon a new journey of my life against white collar crime, blatant and brazen infringement of my intellectual property and for justice,'' Kaul said.

''After trying my best to run across various police stations, I approached Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra under Section 156(3) of CrPC, seeking direction to the Mumbai police to register an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and others for infringement of copyright amounting to criminal breach of trust and cheating,'' Kaul said.

Kaul told PTI he went to court after a ''tumultuous fortnight of coming to terms'' that people with power and money trample on the rights of content creators by misrepresenting and manipulating the letter and spirit of law.

''This is a fight for every content creator who comes to this city with talent, sweat on their brows and belief in the slogan of ''Aatmanirbharta''. The outcome of this fight will determine if a common man, who cant afford high-profile lawyers and is scared of walking into a police station will get justice against these white-collar robbers,'' Kaul said.

''In this New India, propelling on self-reliance and the prime minister's vision and call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, justice will be done and not delayed. The law shall see the accused appropriately sentenced for their crimes,'' Kaul said.

Kaul said he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission.

''Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are usurped by a renowned actor-turned-social activist?'' he said.

