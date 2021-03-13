Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement. The news of their breakup was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the star couple is no longer together. He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic, a source close to Rodriguez said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:20 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram / Nagwa Zahran

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their two-year engagement.

The news of their breakup was first reported by PageSix, revealing that the star couple is no longer together.

''He's now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she's filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,'' a source close to Rodriguez said. The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were recently photographed in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her latest movie ''Shotgun Wedding''.

On Friday, 45-year-old Rodriguez posted a photo of himself on a boat Friday.

''Don't mind me, just taking a sail-fie. What are your plans for the weekend?'' he wrote.

On the other hand, Lopez, 51, posted a video montage of her laughing during all of her previous appearances on television.

''Find a good reason to laugh today,'' she captioned the video.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years. Over the past year, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...

Angel Broking Registers Record Growth in Feb'21

Doubled client base to 3.75 million in 11 months Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Angel Broking, one of the largest brokerage houses in the country, continues to witness record operating parameters in February 2021. The compa...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021